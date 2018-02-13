'I gotta help these people, I come last': LMPD gives behind the scenes look at an officer-involved crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is giving the public an inside look at the firsthand experiences police officers go through.

On Tuesday, LMPD posted a video on Facebook, depicting an officer-involved crash.

It's unknown when the actual incident took place, but the video makes mention of bad weather and snow.

First Division Officer Bianca Chambers responded to an accident report on a Louisville interstate.

"It was a single vehicle accident that I was responding to," officer Chambers said in the video. "Car was in a bad location, but it was off the road. Of course, if a car would have been close enough they would have struck the trunk area of the vehicle, so I pulled into the fast lane blocking traffic."

While she was sitting in her marked LMPD cruiser, another vehicle crashed into her.

"I look up in the mirror and here's this car coming at a high rate of speed," Chambers said. "There was nothing I could do at the time, but just hold my brakes, holding the steering wheel and just close my eyes and pray."

Officer Thomas Franklin was on break when the accident happened.

"Like any good police officer, we were taking our coffee break and bad weather was coming and we status checked officer Chambers up on the interstate and she immediately keyed up 5 minutes after the status check and there was obvious distress in her voice," Franklin said.

Disclaimer: WAVE 3 News has linked the video here. It does show what some would consider graphic. This is a real scene, from LMPD cruiser and body camera video. Use caution while viewing.

In the video, you can hear Officer Chambers frantic cry for help.

"Ahh, Ahh, 1-24 Adam radio...I was struck up here on the interstate. I need EMS. I've got somebody with bad las (laceration). Start EMS!"

"It was tough because of course after I got hit, what's going through my head is 'Oh, I'm stuck in this car but I still got to get out and help these people,'" Chambers said. "It was just intense, but at that moment still, I gotta think, 'I gotta help these people. I come last.'"

Officer Franklin arrived on scene and immediately started helping a victim who had severe leg trauma.

"Officer Chambers mentioned to me that she couldn't get to her tourniquet in her vehicle because of the collision," Franklin said. "And I carry one on my belt and I asked who needed a tourniquet. She directed me towards the individual and I noticed immediately there was severe leg trauma on both legs. That's when I used the tourniquet, as I had been trained, just two weeks prior how to apply it, actually knew how to apply it, knew how to use it."

The video also depicts the victim with leg trauma crying out in pain, with officer Franklin and Chambers comforting them. Franklin says everyone who responded worked as multiple parts, functioning as one body.

"Everybody worked very well together. Beat cars, traffic cars, downtown area patrol, as far as setting up a hospital route, making sure everyone got there to a final destination, hospital, safely," said Franklin.

