Jeffersonville adult caretaker charged with fraud, theft, neglect

By: Aprile Rickert

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A caretaker in Jeffersonville is facing multiple charges including fraud, theft and neglect related to a physically impaired adult in her care.

Fay A. Gohl, 56, was arrested Feb. 9 following an investigation into the alleged incidents, the list of which starts in January 2017 and continues to January 2018.

She is charged with theft, exploitation of an endangered adult, fraud, neglect of a dependent and fraud on a financial institution. During an initial hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3, with magistrate Jeffrey Branstetter presiding, bond was set at $7,500 cash-only and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She was also assigned a public defender.

According to court records, an adult protective services complaint was filed in Clark County Jan. 29 by a case worker at Lifespan Resources in New Albany in regard to the victim, a man over 60 years old who has physical limitations in providing self-care, but who is cognitively aware.

The complaint states that Gohl, the victim's live-in caretaker, had left the man in bed for long periods of time in the morning, after he had been in bed all night, which led to instances where he had to lie in his urine-soaked clothing because he was not helped to use the bathroom.

In the report, the victim also reported that his pain medications were withheld from him by Gohl, and that the prescription is now depleted. It also states that his bills have not been paid according to his agreement with Gohl, who had some responsibility for them.

A second report was made to the same adult protective services division Feb. 1 by a compliance officer with his bank, who had concerns about activity on his account.

The officer reported that Gohl had been repeatedly cashing checks made to herself, and court records show $37,807.33 in funds allegedly fraudulently obtained by Gohl from the victim between Jan. 5, 2017 to Jan. 30 of this year. A financial review and analysis by the bank shows that of this, $31,238 was paid directly to Gohl, with another $6,569 to her own family members.

Some of the checks were written for things that could not have happened, the victim reported — repairs to the roof and other parts of the home, including drywall repair and painting. The victim lives in a building that does not have drywall.

As part of the investigation, Gohl was interviewed Feb. 8 and admitted that she had written checks to herself for services she hadn't completed; she said she didn't paint the deck but “kept the money anyway and acknowledged it was wrong to do so,” records show.

Bank staff also reported that the victim was having issues with his utilities being shut off, and confirmed his phone was disconnected, court records show.

“Further attempts to talk to [the victim] disclosed that he was fearful that he would not have food or shelter if funds were not released to Ms. Gohl,” the records state.

There was also an incident listed between bank staff and the victim, during which a woman “was overheard telling [the victim] what to say and how much to get and to make sure he got enough money for her,” according to court records.

Gohl is also accused of fraud for the alleged use of the victim's credit card without authorization. She told investigators during the Feb. 8 interview that while she knew it was wrong, she had rationalized it being OK because the victim had the reportedly fraudulent charges "wiped clean."

Gohl has a pretrial conference April 17 at 1:30 p.m. before Clark County Circuit Court No. 3 Judge Joseph Weber.