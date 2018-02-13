JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio visits Academy at Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio received a warm welcome Tuesday morning as he stepped back into the building that launched his career.

Dr. Pollio hasn't worked Academy at Shawnee since the 1990's. He taught at the Academy from 1997 to 1998. Dr. Pollio has built his reputation around improving troubled schools, now he's hoping to do the same thing for the entire district.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Pollio revisited the classroom he once called his.

"This is my classroom," said Dr. Pollio. "No, it was not this pink."

It didn't have computers when taught there either.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin, NAW visit Toyota to talk Kentucky manufacturing

+ Instead of Valentine's Day, Western Middle School students celebrate ValenTie's Day

+ Charter schools in Kentucky could be delayed

Dr. Pollio says there are several ideas he has in mind that will benefit JCPS.

"We recently had a study done by the Council of Great City Schools about how to look at our central office structure and how we can possibly reorganize so that it will better reflect some of the other urban districts around the country," Dr. Pollio said.

A series of other strategies are set for the board to vote on as well.

JCPS has faced a number of challenges since Dr. Pollio took the position as interim superintendent, including bus driver shortages and a school resource officer controversy.

Dr. Pollio says he is expecting things to be tough, but as he strolled past students on Tuesday, he's reminded of why he took the leadership job.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.