Waverly Hills Sanatorium offering non-paranormal tours - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Waverly Hills Sanatorium offering non-paranormal tours

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Waverly Hills Tuberculosis Hospital (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) The Waverly Hills Tuberculosis Hospital (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've ever wanted to check out Waverly Hills Sanatorium, but you've been too afraid do to it in the dark, it's your lucky day. 

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is now offering a two-hour guided historical tour.

It's an unique opportunity to tour the 92-year-old Sanatorium in a non-paranormal way, all while staying in the daylight.

The tours will take place twice a month, March through August. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Different flu strain hits Louisville Metro
Girl battling cancer needs your help collecting firefighter patches
Instead of Valentine's Day, Western Middle School students celebrate ValenTie's Day

The historical tour has limited capacity. 

To book your spot, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly