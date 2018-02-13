Waverly Hills Sanatorium offering non-paranormal tours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've ever wanted to check out Waverly Hills Sanatorium, but you've been too afraid do to it in the dark, it's your lucky day.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is now offering a two-hour guided historical tour.

It's an unique opportunity to tour the 92-year-old Sanatorium in a non-paranormal way, all while staying in the daylight.

The tours will take place twice a month, March through August.

The historical tour has limited capacity.

To book your spot, click here.

