22-year-old arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - A Salem, Indiana man is behind bars, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say Ryan Andrew Allen, 22, was arrested after a joint investigation between the Indiana State Police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed by the parents of a 14 year old girl from Bartholomew County. The teen was reported missing from her home on February 10, and reappeared on February 11.

She allegedly ran away from her home to meet Allen, after making arrangements to meet on Facebook.

Police say Allen took the 14-year-old girl to Salem, IN, spent the night with her, then returned her home the next day.

After speaking with Allen, Indiana State Police arrested allen and charged him with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say Allen allegedly knew the girl was 14 years old.

