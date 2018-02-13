Police searching for man who led them on high-speed chase

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several police agencies in WAVE Country are searching for a man who they say led officers on a high speech chase Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 Tuesday morning, a concerned citizen called the Hillview Police Department to report two men loading items into a truck behind Domino’s located at 6434 N. Preston Highway. When officers arrived on scene they attempted to make contact with the two men, but they quickly got into the truck and fled the scene at a high rate of speed and proceeded to travel southbound on Preston Highway toward Shepherdsville.

Officers with the Shepherdsville Police Department spotted the truck in Shepherdsville, attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. According to police, the vehicle pursuit, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, traveled northbound on I-65, exited onto I-265 and finally exiting onto Preston Highway.

Due to reckless driving and law enforcement's concern for public safety, officers stopped the pursuit on Preston Highway.

A short while later, officers were able to locate the truck, which was unoccupied, on Pebblestone Circle.

It was discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Officers were able to take the passenger, Jason Ray Baxter, 33, of Louisville, into custody near the intersection of Preston Highway & Commerce Crossings Drive.

The driver, Ronald “Tony” Hagan, 37, of Louisville has yet to be taken into custody.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ronald “Tony” Hagan, is asked to call local law enforcement and not to approach him.

