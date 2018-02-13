Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 67, Eastern (Greentown) 53

Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Mitchell 51

Blackford 54, Daleville 52

Brownsburg 78, Plainfield 52

Calumet 72, Hobart 61

Cass 66, Caston 26

Center Grove 41, Mooresville 34

Chesterton 67, Hammond 60

Clarksville 59, N. Harrison 52

Columbus East 64, Franklin Central 58

Concord 69, S. Bend Clay 35

Cowan 48, Anderson Prep Academy 33

Crawford Co. 43, Borden 31

Crawfordsville 81, Attica 46

Dubois 60, Shoals 44

Eastern (Greene) 55, Clay City 52

Eastern Hancock 79, Blue River 75, OT

Edgewood 60, Northview 58

Edinburgh 86, Trinity Lutheran 64

Ev. Bosse 71, Ev. Harrison 63

Ev. North 82, Wood Memorial 69

Fairfield 50, Elkhart Christian 43

Floyd Central 63, Brownstown 27

Frankfort 58, Hamilton Hts. 57

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, S. Adams 37

Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, DeKalb 39

Gary 21st Century 78, Tri-County 45

Greensburg 69, Seymour 52

Greenwood Christian 96, Waldron 56

Hauser 67, Lawrenceburg 53

Heritage 48, Central Noble 37

Heritage Christian 51, University 46

Indpls Attucks 98, Speedway 62

Indpls Broad Ripple 73, Guerin Catholic 59, 3OT

Indpls Chatard 63, Sheridan 49

Indpls Manual 108, Indpls Herron 65

Indpls Metro 88, Indiana Deaf 57

Indpls Park Tudor 64, Indpls Lutheran 43

Indpls Roncalli 56, Franklin 44

Jeffersonville 86, Corydon 36

Jimtown 46, Bethany Christian 33

Knox 77, Pioneer 59

Kouts 70, Washington Twp. 68

Lakeland 64, Northridge 52

Lawrence Central 70, Noblesville 42

Lowell 66, Hammond Morton 61

Maconaquah 73, Northfield 60

Madison 66, Indian Creek 63

Madison-Grant 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33

Martinsville 78, Bloomington North 54

Mishawaka Marian 60, Stevensville Lakeshore, Mich. 21

Monrovia 61, Triton Central 56

Muncie Central 88, Liberty Christian 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 58, N. Knox 52

N. Miami 74, W. Central 64

N. Montgomery 72, N. Putnam 67

New Castle 67, Pendleton Hts. 62

Norwell 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

Oak Hill 59, Tipton 42

Orleans 40, W. Washington 35

Owen Valley 48, White River Valley 46

Paoli 67, Scottsburg 44

Prairie Hts. 64, Lakewood Park 52

Providence 54, Rock Creek Academy 45

Rising Sun 65, Jac-Cen-Del 53

Rochester 54, Triton 41

S. Bend Adams 71, Bremen 44

S. Knox 47, Vincennes Rivet 31

Shakamak 41, N. Daviess 34

Shenandoah 70, Union (Modoc) 19

Silver Creek 79, Austin 48

Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Knightstown 51

Southwood 89, Adams Central 66

Sullivan 51, Bloomfield 48

Terre Haute North 58, W. Vigo 49

Traders Point Christian 86, King's Academy 33

Union Co. 51, E. Central 37

W. Lafayette 67, Carroll (Flora) 32

Wabash 73, Eastbrook 70

Warren Central 100, Indpls Lighthouse 42

Warsaw 53, Plymouth 43

Westfield 50, Western Boone 33

Westview 51, Wawasee 37

Whitko 64, Southern Wells 41

Woodlan 51, Eastside 44

Yorktown 53, Indiana Math and Science Academy 34

Zionsville 84, Indpls Tech 64

