Federal agents investigating another Tri-State gun store theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms is heading up an ongoing investigation into a burglary that took place at a Florence, Ky. gun store.

The ATF's Louisville office confirms the investigation is in progress. Officials are currently working to gather an inventory of what was taken from Shoot Point Blank.

The store is located at 7551 Mall Rd. in Florence.

Police say they have turned over everything they have on the case to the ATF.

Federal agents have spent a lot of time in the Tri-State in the past year. Below is a list of gun store thefts in the last 12 months:

January 2018: Roberson's Gun Store in Middletown. Three arrested in connection with the theft.

January 2018: Firepower Arms and Supply in Mason.

July 2017: Peterson's Gun Shop in Sharonville. Two arrested in connection with the theft.

July 2017: Mark's Guns Florence. Two arrested in connection with the theft.

July 2017: A gun shop in Springboro was burglarized. Two arrested in connection with the theft.

July 2017: Kyle's Gun Shop in Finneytown was burglarized.

March 2017: Center Mass Gun Shop in Ross Township.

It is worth noting that the same two suspects were arrested in connection with the Peterson's Gun Shop, Mark's Guns, and Springboro Gun Shop cases.

