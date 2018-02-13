Cats speed date to find fur-ever friend

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Several cats with the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter spent the evening speed dating... for a forever home.

Potential families had the opportunity to meet and mingle with 10 of the available bachelors and bachelorettes of the Shelter that are still trying to find their forever partners.

Each pet had a biography for families to see beforehand to get an idea of which cat might fit their family best. Each of the 10 cats were allowed 5 minutes of complete devotion with their potential fur-ever friend.

Personal escorts even assisted each pet in discussions about personal likes, dislikes, and future life goals.

"These guys don't have Valentines so we're just trying to get a little extra push for the holidays," adoption coordinator Mariliee Snider said. "A little fun, little creativity to help find them homes."

