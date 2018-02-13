Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 67, Eastern (Greentown) 53
Argos 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Mitchell 51
Blackford 54, Daleville 52
Brownsburg 78, Plainfield 52
Calumet 72, Hobart 61
Cass 66, Caston 26
Center Grove 41, Mooresville 34
Centerville 71, Union City 64
Chesterton 67, Hammond 60
Clarksville 59, N. Harrison 52
Columbus East 64, Franklin Central 58
Concord 69, S. Bend Clay 35
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 61, Hammond Science and Tech 47
Cowan 48, Anderson Prep Academy 33
Crawford Co. 43, Borden 31
Crawfordsville 81, Attica 46
Dubois 60, Shoals 44
E. Noble 61, New Haven 55
Eastern (Greene) 55, Clay City 52
Eastern Hancock 79, Blue River 75, OT
Edgewood 60, Northview 58
Edinburgh 86, Trinity Lutheran 64
Ev. Bosse 71, Ev. Harrison 63
Ev. Memorial 52, Ev. Central 49
Ev. North 82, Wood Memorial 69
Fairfield 50, Elkhart Christian 43
Floyd Central 63, Brownstown 27
Forest Park 81, Boonville 43
Frankfort 58, Hamilton Hts. 57
Frontier 69, N. Newton 64
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, S. Adams 37
Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, DeKalb 39
Gary 21st Century 78, Tri-County 45
Greensburg 69, Seymour 52
Greenwood Christian 96, Waldron 56
Griffith 72, Bowman Academy 64
Hammond Gavit 59, River Forest 56
Hauser 67, Lawrenceburg 53
Heritage 48, Central Noble 37
Heritage Christian 51, University 46
Indpls Attucks 98, Speedway 62
Indpls Broad Ripple 73, Guerin Catholic 59, 3OT
Indpls Chatard 63, Sheridan 49
Indpls Manual 108, Indpls Herron 65
Indpls Metro 88, Indiana Deaf 57
Indpls Park Tudor 64, Indpls Lutheran 43
Indpls Roncalli 56, Franklin 44
Jasper 55, Princeton 36
Jeffersonville 86, Corydon 36
Jimtown 46, Bethany Christian 33
Knox 77, Pioneer 59
Kouts 70, Washington Twp. 68
LaCrosse 74, N. Judson 69, OT
Lake Station 52, Hammond Clark 40
Lakeland 64, Northridge 52
Lawrence Central 70, Noblesville 42
Loogootee 80, Washington Catholic 27
Lowell 66, Hammond Morton 61
Maconaquah 73, Northfield 60
Madison 66, Indian Creek 63
Madison-Grant 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33
Martinsville 78, Bloomington North 54
Mishawaka Marian 60, Stevensville Lakeshore, Mich. 21
Monrovia 61, Triton Central 56
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 90, Grayville, Ill. 28
Muncie Central 88, Liberty Christian 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 58, N. Knox 52
N. Miami 74, W. Central 64
N. Montgomery 72, N. Putnam 67
N. Vermillion 62, Turkey Run 49
New Castle 67, Pendleton Hts. 62
NorthWood 53, Tippecanoe Valley 37
Norwell 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 48
Oak Hill 59, Tipton 42
Oregon-Davis 51, Morgan Twp. 32
Orleans 40, W. Washington 35
Owen Valley 48, White River Valley 46
Paoli 67, Scottsburg 44
Penn 58, Elkhart Central 43
Pike Central 54, Gibson Southern 36
Prairie Hts. 64, Lakewood Park 52
Providence 54, Rock Creek Academy 45
Rensselaer 68, Seeger 57
Rising Sun 65, Jac-Cen-Del 53
Rochester 54, Triton 41
Rushville 46, Oldenburg 39
S. Bend Adams 71, Bremen 44
S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, Elkhart Memorial 64
S. Knox 47, Vincennes Rivet 31
S. Newton 37, Benton Central 33
Shakamak 41, N. Daviess 34
Shenandoah 70, Union (Modoc) 19
Silver Creek 79, Austin 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Knightstown 51
Southwood 89, Adams Central 66
Sullivan 51, Bloomfield 48
Terre Haute North 58, W. Vigo 49
Traders Point Christian 86, King's Academy 33
Tri 71, Seton Catholic 68, OT
Twin Lakes 73, Peru 68, 2OT
Union Co. 51, E. Central 37
W. Lafayette 67, Carroll (Flora) 32
Wabash 73, Eastbrook 70
Warren Central 100, Indpls Lighthouse 42
Warsaw 53, Plymouth 43
Westfield 50, Western Boone 33
Westview 51, Wawasee 37
Wheeler 69, Kankakee Valley 48
Whitko 64, Southern Wells 41
Woodlan 51, Eastside 44
Yorktown 53, Indiana Math and Science Academy 34
Zionsville 84, Indpls Tech 64
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ft. Wayne Canterbury vs. New Haven, ppd.
