Tuesday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 67, Eastern (Greentown) 53

Argos 43, S. Central (Union Mills) 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 78, Mitchell 51

Blackford 54, Daleville 52

Brownsburg 78, Plainfield 52

Calumet 72, Hobart 61

Cass 66, Caston 26

Center Grove 41, Mooresville 34

Centerville 71, Union City 64

Chesterton 67, Hammond 60

Clarksville 59, N. Harrison 52

Columbus East 64, Franklin Central 58

Concord 69, S. Bend Clay 35

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 61, Hammond Science and Tech 47

Cowan 48, Anderson Prep Academy 33

Crawford Co. 43, Borden 31

Crawfordsville 81, Attica 46

Dubois 60, Shoals 44

E. Noble 61, New Haven 55

Eastern (Greene) 55, Clay City 52

Eastern Hancock 79, Blue River 75, OT

Edgewood 60, Northview 58

Edinburgh 86, Trinity Lutheran 64

Ev. Bosse 71, Ev. Harrison 63

Ev. Memorial 52, Ev. Central 49

Ev. North 82, Wood Memorial 69

Fairfield 50, Elkhart Christian 43

Floyd Central 63, Brownstown 27

Forest Park 81, Boonville 43

Frankfort 58, Hamilton Hts. 57

Frontier 69, N. Newton 64

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, S. Adams 37

Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, DeKalb 39

Gary 21st Century 78, Tri-County 45

Greensburg 69, Seymour 52

Greenwood Christian 96, Waldron 56

Griffith 72, Bowman Academy 64

Hammond Gavit 59, River Forest 56

Hauser 67, Lawrenceburg 53

Heritage 48, Central Noble 37

Heritage Christian 51, University 46

Indpls Attucks 98, Speedway 62

Indpls Broad Ripple 73, Guerin Catholic 59, 3OT

Indpls Chatard 63, Sheridan 49

Indpls Manual 108, Indpls Herron 65

Indpls Metro 88, Indiana Deaf 57

Indpls Park Tudor 64, Indpls Lutheran 43

Indpls Roncalli 56, Franklin 44

Jasper 55, Princeton 36

Jeffersonville 86, Corydon 36

Jimtown 46, Bethany Christian 33

Knox 77, Pioneer 59

Kouts 70, Washington Twp. 68

LaCrosse 74, N. Judson 69, OT

Lake Station 52, Hammond Clark 40

Lakeland 64, Northridge 52

Lawrence Central 70, Noblesville 42

Loogootee 80, Washington Catholic 27

Lowell 66, Hammond Morton 61

Maconaquah 73, Northfield 60

Madison 66, Indian Creek 63

Madison-Grant 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33

Martinsville 78, Bloomington North 54

Mishawaka Marian 60, Stevensville Lakeshore, Mich. 21

Monrovia 61, Triton Central 56

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 90, Grayville, Ill. 28

Muncie Central 88, Liberty Christian 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 58, N. Knox 52

N. Miami 74, W. Central 64

N. Montgomery 72, N. Putnam 67

N. Vermillion 62, Turkey Run 49

New Castle 67, Pendleton Hts. 62

NorthWood 53, Tippecanoe Valley 37

Norwell 70, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

Oak Hill 59, Tipton 42

Oregon-Davis 51, Morgan Twp. 32

Orleans 40, W. Washington 35

Owen Valley 48, White River Valley 46

Paoli 67, Scottsburg 44

Penn 58, Elkhart Central 43

Pike Central 54, Gibson Southern 36

Prairie Hts. 64, Lakewood Park 52

Providence 54, Rock Creek Academy 45

Rensselaer 68, Seeger 57

Rising Sun 65, Jac-Cen-Del 53

Rochester 54, Triton 41

Rushville 46, Oldenburg 39

S. Bend Adams 71, Bremen 44

S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, Elkhart Memorial 64

S. Knox 47, Vincennes Rivet 31

S. Newton 37, Benton Central 33

Shakamak 41, N. Daviess 34

Shenandoah 70, Union (Modoc) 19

Silver Creek 79, Austin 48

Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Knightstown 51

Southwood 89, Adams Central 66

Sullivan 51, Bloomfield 48

Terre Haute North 58, W. Vigo 49

Traders Point Christian 86, King's Academy 33

Tri 71, Seton Catholic 68, OT

Twin Lakes 73, Peru 68, 2OT

Union Co. 51, E. Central 37

W. Lafayette 67, Carroll (Flora) 32

Wabash 73, Eastbrook 70

Warren Central 100, Indpls Lighthouse 42

Warsaw 53, Plymouth 43

Westfield 50, Western Boone 33

Westview 51, Wawasee 37

Wheeler 69, Kankakee Valley 48

Whitko 64, Southern Wells 41

Woodlan 51, Eastside 44

Yorktown 53, Indiana Math and Science Academy 34

Zionsville 84, Indpls Tech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ft. Wayne Canterbury vs. New Haven, ppd.

