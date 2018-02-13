UPS Valentine's Day deliveries land in Louisville

UPS delivered an estimated 88-million flowers throughout the country Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The night before the most romantic day of the year, two planes packed with flowers landed in Louisville.

UPS delivered an estimated 88-million flowers throughout the country Tuesday night. The company transported more than 8 million pounds of flowers, enough to fill 64 wide-body Boeing 787s.

Most of those flowers were transported through UPS Worldport.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

"This is an exciting night," spokesman Jim Mayer told us. "Tens of thousands of sweethearts across the country are depending on us to get those flowers delivered tomorrow on Valentine's Day so we've been working hard."

The flowers were picked in Latin America, flown to Miami, and then Louisville.

They will be delivered across the United States by 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.