Married Olympic figure skaters compete on Valentine's Day

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.More >>
This Valentine's Day, a 15-year-old is grateful for her new heart and lungs.More >>
Shaun White won his third Olympic gold but ended up apologizing during a news conference afterward.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
