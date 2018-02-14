Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer split

Meyer filed for divorce, according to People magazine. (Source: Instagram dakotameyer0371)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer are splitting up.

Meyer filed for divorce, according to People magazine.

Palin and the Kentucky native Meyer married in June 2016.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The couple has had a tumultuous relationship from the start. They called off their first wedding date back in 2015, just days before the ceremony.

Palin and Meyer have two daughters together. She has a son from a previous relationship.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.