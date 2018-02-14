February 14, 2018

What Day is it?

A panel of singles discuss dating in 2018.

Metro Diner

4901 Outer Loop

Sunday-Thursday, 7am-8pm

Saturday & Sunday, 7am-9pm

(502) 357-0767

This week's specials:

Monday, February 12th — Friday, February 16th

* Breakfast *

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes | All Day

Southwestern Omelet

* Lunch *

Buffalo Fried Shrimp Salad

Big Texan Burger

* Dinner *

Chicken Alfredo

Fried Shrimp Platter

Saturday, February 17th & Sunday, February 18th

* Breakfast & Lunch *

Oscar Omelet

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes | All Day

Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle

* Dinner *

Chicken Alfredo

Fried Shrimp Platter

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Recipe:

Cinnamon Butter Ingredients:

• 1 cup butter

• 2 tsp. cinnamon

• ¼ cup syrup

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter, add 2 tsp. of cinnamon and ¼ cup of pancake syrup. Mix to combine and chill. Best made in advance.

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Filling Ingredients:

• 1 cup butter

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter and stir in 1 cup of brown sugar. Then add 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon depending on how much cinnamon flavor you would like in the filling. Set aside

Icing Ingredients:

• ¾ cup cream cheese

• 1 cup butter

• 3 ½ cups powdered sugar

• Dash of vanilla extract

Directions: Soften 6 oz. of cream cheese. Melt 1 cup of butter and then combine in a mixer. Once smooth add 1 pound of powdered sugar (slowly, or you will get a big cloud of sugar!) and a dash of vanilla extract.

To Serve:

Transfer both the filling and icing to squirt bottles. Cut the tips of each bottle to approximately ¼ inch diameter. Prepare your favorite pancake recipe. Pour your desired amount of batter (depending on how large you like your pancakes) onto a hot skillet. Let pancake cook for approximately 1 minute and then, starting at the center, squeeze filling into pancake spiraling from the center to the outer edge. Flip once set.

Once you’ve completed your pancakes, top with one scoop of cinnamon butter. Then add the icing in a zig-zag pattern or any pattern you wish! Add toasted or candied pecans if desired.

