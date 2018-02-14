Mites league might be Louisville's best show

Team Sunrise was on thin ice when they ventured into Iceland to meet the best 6 and 7-year-old hockey players in Louisville.More >>
Team Sunrise was on thin ice when they ventured into Iceland to meet the best 6 and 7-year-old hockey players in Louisville.More >>
While the forest steals the hearts of many, there's someone out there, stealing back from the forest.More >>
While the forest steals the hearts of many, there's someone out there, stealing back from the forest.More >>
Christa Mitchell, 30, said she has always been healthy, and this year did not get the flu shot. She told WAVE 3 News that she now believes that was a huge mistake.More >>
Christa Mitchell, 30, said she has always been healthy, and this year did not get the flu shot. She told WAVE 3 News that she now believes that was a huge mistake.More >>
When the Catholic high school left the Highlands in 2007, the building sat vacant for over a decade.More >>
When the Catholic high school left the Highlands in 2007, the building sat vacant for over a decade.More >>
House Bill 2 would limit state workers from receiving medical treatment past 15 years for an injury obtained while in the line of duty. The bill does make an exception for those with a total disability, permanent partial paralysis and certain amputations.More >>
House Bill 2 would limit state workers from receiving medical treatment past 15 years for an injury obtained while in the line of duty. The bill does make an exception for those with a total disability, permanent partial paralysis and certain amputations.More >>