Moped driver killed in Shepherdsville crash identified

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The driver of a moped who died following a crash involving another vehicle has been identified.

James E. Ysunza, 51, of Shepherdsville, was driving on 480-C and tried to turn east onto Highway 480 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed with another vehicle around 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to Bullitt County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bronson.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed in crash on KY-480 near I-65

No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.