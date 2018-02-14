Respect your 'Elders' when it comes to ice dancing

Indiana State Police said the semi was hauling grain and overturned around 7:22 a.m. Monday.More >>
Indiana State Police said the semi was hauling grain and overturned around 7:22 a.m. Monday.More >>
Many people know about all the charitable organizations Dawne Gee shares her time with. But did you know she was quite the athlete in high school?More >>
Many people know about all the charitable organizations Dawne Gee shares her time with. But did you know she was quite the athlete in high school?More >>
The Sunrise team met a brother, sister duo who taught them a thing or two about ice dancing.More >>
The Sunrise team met a brother, sister duo who taught them a thing or two about ice dancing.More >>
The Voice's Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are proud parents again.More >>
The Voice's Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are proud parents again.More >>
Two guys tried to get a two-for-one ticket price to see Black Panther this weekend, with one person on the other's shoulders, all covered with a huge trench coat.More >>
Two guys tried to get a two-for-one ticket price to see Black Panther this weekend, with one person on the other's shoulders, all covered with a huge trench coat.More >>