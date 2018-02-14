Respect your 'Elders' when it comes to ice dancing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "The judges are really looking for the cleanliness of the edge and how the blade is in relationship to the ice,” the coach said as we jealously watched two teenagers gliding around, inches apart.

Dancing With The Stars has nothing on "Ice" Dancing with the Stars of this genre in Louisville.



Christopher Elder, 16, tossed his sister Sophia, 14, around a little more aggressively and extravagantly than they played when they were kids.



"I started when I was 2 and a half years old,” ice dancer Sophia said. "My first coach, I remember riding around on her skates when I was really little."



Their mom, a former Russian speed skater, got them started early.



"She actually had to bribe us to stay with toys,” Christopher said.



Only about 10 percent of ice dancing pairs are brother and sister. That can be an advantage.

“How much is trust a factor?” Brian Goode asked them.



“It's a big factor,” Christopher said. “You're doing all the intricate maneuvers on the ice, on a blade this thick, large level of trust."



"They have an innate sense of where each other are even when back-to-back,” coach Kelley Morris-Adair said. “A very good sense of where each other are."



Now they're one level away, on the cusp of making an Olympic team, competing in places like Croatia.



But first, they tried to make ice dancers out of Sunrise anchors.



"Swing her around like a baseball bat, there you go” coach Morris-Adair yelled as Brian tried to spin Sophia.



“Keep your spine straight, you got it,” coach urged as I tried to lift Sophia.



Brian and I both failed. The basic ice dancing moves were far more difficult than they looked.



That's why the Elders have been at it 2 hours a day, 5 days a week, plus ballet and ballroom dancing, for the past 12 years.



"Two people skating together is different than two people skating as one,” Christopher said.



Profound. And accurate.



