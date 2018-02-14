Woman arrested on child porn, human trafficking charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested on multiple charges involving child pornography.

Abigail Varney, 22, was arrested Feb. 13 by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

One of Varney's arrest reports says she took and kept naked photos of a teenage girl on Jan. 21. The other report says Varney posted photos of two teenage victims and posted them on three websites as being for sale.

Investigators say Varney admitted to taking a percentage of the money made from the photos.

Varney is charged with two counts each of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, promoting sexual performance by a minor, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and human trafficking of a person under 18 years of age. She is being held on $25,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

