Snowboarding popularity soars in southern Indiana

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Snowmobiles pulled him at harrowing speeds. The powder flew as his board cut through the Colorado snow. It would be Justin Court's Olympic moment.



The man who now instructs snowboarders at Paoli Peaks never made Team USA. But while boarding as a semi-professional before the 2006 Winter Games, NBC filmed him and other hotshot boarders for a promotional video to use in its Olympic coverage, when he lived out west.

"We did some pretty crazy dangerous stuff," Court said.

>> MORE: Winter Olympics news

>> BOOKMARK THIS: Winter Olympics television schedule

Court learned tricks on the board long before Shaun White made the sport take off with his first Olympic gold. Now he just loves teaching others how to ride.

"Probably 60 to 70 percent of young people snowboard now, instead of skiing," Court said.

He also sees many longtime skiers making the switch.



Paoli Peaks has plenty of features set up for snowboarders to hone their craft.

Court said within a day or two, beginners can start sliding across some of those rails. With his coaching and lots of work, maybe the next Shaun White will start their career on the slopes in southern Indiana.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.