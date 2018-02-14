Second suspect in high-speed pursuit caught following short foot chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second of two men involved in a high-speed chase was taken into custody.

Jason Ray Baxter, 33, of Louisville, was arrested following Tuesday's chase after it ended near the intersection of Preston Highway and Commerce Crossings Drive.

His alleged partner in crime, 37-year-old Ronald "Tony" Hagan, also of Louisville, got away Tuesday, but was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, a concerned citizen called the Hillview Police Department to report two men loading items into a truck behind Domino's located at 6434 North Preston Highway. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the two men, but they quickly got into the truck and drove off at what the officers said was a high rate of speed toward Shepherdsville.

Officers with multiple agencies joined in the chase on interstates 65 and 265 before it ended on Preston Highway. It turned out the truck the men were in was stolen.

And Wednesday morning, Hillview police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle on Walter Avenue. A quick check of the plate revealed that that vehicle was stolen as well. When officers approached, the man inside got out of the vehicle and ran off. LMPD officers arrived to assist the Hillview officers, and the man was captured a short time later. It turned out to be Hagan, who now faces a host of charges.

