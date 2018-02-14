More than $200K raised for Marshall Co. shooting victims - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

More than $200,000 raised with t-shirt campaign for victims of the Marshall County, Kentucky High School shooting victims.

The money was raised in two weeks.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin also tweeted about the t-shirt campaign.

