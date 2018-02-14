500 meals sold out; to benefit Marshall Co. High School shooting victims

A grilled chicken lunch to benefit the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting victims is sold out.

The Graves County High School career and technical education programs prepared a lunch fundraiser of 500 meals for Thursday, February 15. Each lunch included a grilled half-chicken, baked beans, loaded smashed potatoes, a roll and a cookie.

Orders of three or more will be delivered upon request to businesses in Graves County.

All proceeds go to the #MarshallStrong fund at CFSB.

