Child sex crimes charges filed against Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges involving child sex crimes.

William E. Seale, 68, is charged with possessing and viewing child pornography, distributing obscene matter to a minor, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The investigation that led to Seale's arrest began after a foster parent filed a complaint involving Seale and her foster daughter.

Seale was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this morning. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

