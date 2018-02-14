Perjury charges reinstated against KY jailer

Kentucky State Police said the McCracken County Jailer was arrested on perjury charges.

A former McCracken County jailer has been indicted for a second time on 16 counts of official misconduct.

According to KSP Det. Cory Hamby, former jailer Ben Green faces charges stemming from inmate complaints of mistreatment. The charges were first dismissed after court testimony but now are reinstated after a KSP investigation.

His former boss McCracken County jailer Tonya D. Ray was charged with perjury in December after false testimony in court.

