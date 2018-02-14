Right lane of I-65N near Elizabethtown blocked, expect delays

Significant backups have been reported near the Elizabethtown and Paducah exit. (Source: Kasey Cunningham, WAVE 3 News)

HARDIN COUNTY (WAVE) - The right lane of I-65 North in Hardin County has been blocked, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday that a semi was disabled at milepoint 90.

Drivers have reported that the worst of the traffic is in the area of Exit 91-A and 91-B to Elizabethtown and Paducah.

Traffic has been backed up for just under an hour. Drivers should expect delays.

