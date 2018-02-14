LIVE STREAMS: Florida school shooting and Olympics coverage

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Local media are reporting up to 20 people have been wounded after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. The shooter is still at large, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Watch live coverage of this breaking news story on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

