Once missing teen with special needs found in Mt. Washington

Sydnee was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source: MWPD)

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Mount Washington Police Department has found a once missing 16-year-old.

Sydnee Koenig was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Primrose Drive and 12 Oaks Subdivision in Mt. Washington, according to police.

Police said she left her house on foot without her service dog. She was said to be wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, tennis shoes and a red toboggan.

Though she is 16, police said she has diminished mental capacity, described as "that of a small child."

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said Sydnee had been found. No information about where she was found or her condition were released.

