Elizabethtown Police searching for accused 'serial thief'

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying who they called a "serial thief."

The department posted several surveillance photos of the accused thief to their Facebook page on Wednesday. Included were photos of the suspected getaway car.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said the individual has been involved in a number of shoplifting incidents in Elizabethtown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (270) 765-4125 or Hardin County Crimestoppers at (800) 597-8123. Those with information can also message the department on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.