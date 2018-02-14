Bengals sign former Giants offensive tackle Bobby Hart

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals took their first step in bolstering their offensive line, signing former New York Giants tackle Bobby Hart on Wednesday.

Hart started 21 games for the Giants in the past three seasons, including seven last season. He was a seventh-round pick from Florida State in 2015.

The line was a major factor in the Bengals' second straight season missing out on the playoffs. They fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander and replaced him with former Cowboys assistant coach Frank Pollack after the season. The offense finished last in the league, and the running game was the least productive in franchise history.

Coach Marvin Lewis said the offensive line is "a focus area" in the offseason.

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.