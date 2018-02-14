Florida mom: 'I wish my car could fly' to get to son who fled school shooting

At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a motorcycle in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.More >>
If your child doesn't have an important vaccination, it could mean they may not be able to go to school in the 2018-2019 school year.More >>
To cut costs and reduce the $40 billion shortfall in pension funding, Governor Bevin called for moving some teachers into a 401(k)-type plan. The plan was met with strong opposition from teachers and retirees.More >>
Monday night the Crescent Hill community held a conversation about race and segregation with the group Empower West.More >>
It wasn't a normal wake up call on Tuesday morning in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to an arrest report, LMPD SWAT was serving a warrant on Ottawa Avenue in regards to a homicide case.More >>
