Venezuelan girl to live with Utah mother of jailed American

By Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A 7-year-old Venezuelan girl has made it to the United States after a long effort to get her out of the turbulent South American nation where her jailed mother and American boyfriend work to win their freedom.
U.S. authorities say Joshua Holt of Utah and Thamara Candelo of Venezuela were arrested by Venezuelan police in June 2016 on trumped up weapons charges. They are trying to get them released.
The jailed couple decided the girl, Nathalia Carrasco, would be better off in Utah with Holt's parents. She was living with her grandmother in shortage-stricken Venezuela.
Laurie Holt said Wednesday she picked up Nathalia Saturday night in Miami and brought her to a suburb of Salt Lake City.
The Holts worked since last year to get permission for Nathalia to leave.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
