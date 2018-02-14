'Top Chef' to host Season 16 competition in Kentucky

"Top Chef" Season 16 will take place in Kentucky. (Source: Gianna M. Bertoli/Michael Priest Photography via KY Dept. of Tourism)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular cooking competition show will film its next season right here in WAVE Country.

"Top Chef" Season 16 will be shot in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

The Bravo hit features host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and newcomer Graham Elliot. Season 16 will be filmed this spring with episodes airing later in 2018.

"We are always looking for rising culinary destinations and are looking forward to planting our flag in Kentucky and soaking up a diverse region of the country that we haven't yet explored on 'Top Chef,'" Shari Levine, the executive vice president of current production for Bravo Media said in a press release.

For chefs who want a chance to show off their culinary skills, click or tap here to apply for Season 16. But don't put it off: the deadline for producers to receive applications is Feb. 17.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.