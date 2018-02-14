The Latest: Spokesman: Baio denies sexual misconduct claims

(Photo by Joe Kohen/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, actor Scott Baio arrives at the TeenNick HALO Awards in Los Angeles. Former “Charles in Charge” actor Alexander Polinsky says Baio assaulted and “mentally tortured” him du...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Scott Baio (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A spokesman for Scott Baio says the actor denies "each and every one" of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by two of his former co-stars on the TV show "Charles in Charge."

Spokesman Brian Glicklich read a statement from the actor at a news conference Wednesday held in response to new allegations disclosed by actor Alexander Polinsky.

An attorney for Baio, Jennifer McGrath, characterized the claims made by Polinsky and actress Nicole Eggert as "ever-changing" and evidence of a "hunger for publicity."

Baio live-streamed the news conference on his Facebook page but did not attend. Glicklich and McGrath said the actor was at a school party with his daughter.

Polinsky says Baio exposed himself and talked about gay sex acts with the young actor.

Eggert says Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor while they worked together on the hit show.

___

12:49 p.m.

A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

Alexander Polinsky made the allegations Wednesday in Los Angeles during a news conference.

Polinsky says Baio exposed himself, talked about gay sex acts with the young actor and once threw a hot cup of tea in his face.

Another "Charles in Charge" star, Nicole Eggert, came forward last month with claims that Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor while they worked together on the hit show.

Baio called those allegations false and said he and Eggert were involved in a consensual relationship when she was of legal age.

Baio spokesman Brian Glicklich said the new claims would be addressed at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.