One hurt in car, motorcycle collision in downtown Louisville

The crash happened at Second and Liberty Streets. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a motorcycle in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Second and Liberty Streets just before 8:30 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Emergency crews are expected to rush one victim to University Hospital. His or her injuries are not yet known.

Police are on the scene to investigate what caused the crash.

Traffic may be slow, avoid the intersection.

