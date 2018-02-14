Luxury apartment complex opens on site of former Mercy Academy

Highland Station offers luxury living in the Highlands, just minutes from downtown. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A transformative $26.5 million project in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville has opened its doors.

Eighty apartment units at Highland Station are move in ready, and by the summer that number will jump to nearly 200.

The three-acre site is the location of the old Mercy Academy on Broadway near Barret Avenue.

When the Catholic high school relocated in 2007, the building sat vacant for over a decade. It was the ideal location for luxury apartments, according to business manager Cindy Brohm.

"We're close to downtown for businesses, plus we're in the Highlands," Brohm said. "The Highlands is a very great area that most people would want to live in."

Since they opened in late January, a few residents have already moved in.

Studios start at $830 a month. One bedroom floor plans start at $1,033 and a two bedroom at $1,985.

Brohm says it's a fair price when you factor in amenities like the apartment building's gym, movie theater and free coffee.

"We've got a really good product and anybody who walks in the door really loves it," Brohm said.

The complex is owned and managed by Edward Communities. They are also building a complex down the street at the intersection of Broadway and Baxter. That is set to open at the end of the year and will be called The Baxter.

