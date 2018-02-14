Marshall County, KY holds prayer vigil for FL shooting victims

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday, February 15 for the victims of the school shooting in Florida.

Dozens showed up at the court square in Benton, Kentucky at 6 p.m.

Participants were asked to wear Marshall Strong t-shirts, to bring candles and posters for support.

A few artists at the event sang songs in the victims' honor and the Sheriff thanked all those in attendance for their support.

One of the organizers of the vigil says support is exactly why they planned it.

"I saw how our country it wasn't just a few states came together for us 3 ½ weeks ago and I know how that felt," said organizer Rachael Lane. "The support and the love that we received and we felt the need to give it to Florida as well."

There was also a prayer circle, with the pastor asking for healing across the entire country, not just Marshall County, and Florida.

“Our land needs healing tonight, those people in Florida need healing, here in Marshall County there’s a need for healing, but all over our country there is a need for healing,” Monte Hodges said.

Those in attendance say because they know what it's like it was that much more important for them to do this.

