Marshall County, KY to hold prayer vigil for FL shooting victims

A prayer vigil will be held on February 15 for the victims of the school shooting in Florida.

The vigil will be held at the court square in Benton, Kentucky at 6 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear Marshall Strong t-shirts, to bring candles and posters for support.

