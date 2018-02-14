Trail markers stolen from Jefferson Memorial Forest

FAIRDALE, KY (WAVE) - February might not be peak hiking season, but it's not hard to get lost in the beauty of Jefferson Memorial Forest.

"We have over 50 miles of trails," Forest Land Manager Bryan Lewis said.

While the forest steals the hearts of many, there's someone out there, stealing back from the forest.

"It's an issue where they're pulling up [trail]markers and we don't know what's happening to those markers," Lewis said. "They're disappearing completely."

At least seven of the brown trail markers are missing from the Paul Yost Trail. The markers show how deep in the trail you are, and which direction to head to stay on the trail or go back to the welcome center.

"They're fiberglass posts and they're driven into the ground," Lewis said. "They do have cleats on the bottom so it makes them difficult to pull. Someone had to go through a lot of effort to remove them."

Lewis said this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Someone did the same thing a couple of months ago, taking signs from the Paul Yost Trail.

"A bunch of trail markers were lost in the Paul Yost Recreation area," Lewis said. "We were able to get those back out in the few weeks (but) it takes time to reproduce those markers and get them back out on site."

Lewis said he can only hope that no one gets lost, and recommended that while they are waiting for the markers to be re-manufactured, hikers should explore other trails.

"I'm definitely disappointed anytime we see these types of activities going on in the park," Lewis said.

The trail markers are government property and Lewis said the park system is looking to prosecute once they find out who is responsible.

