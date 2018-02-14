UofL senior gets unforgettable gift from Boston Celtics player

BOSTON, MA (WAVE) - It was the night that Myisha Hines-Allen will never forget.

The Cards senior star was smiling from ear to ear as the Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving gave her his shoes after the Celtics game on Wednesday night.

Hines-Allen and the Cards (25-2, 11-1 ACC) went straight to Boston after Monday nights 69-58 loss at #1 UConn. They play Boston College (7-18, 2-10) Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Cards head coach Jeff Walz tweeted out a picture capturing the moment.

How awesome is this picture. Nothing better than seeing that smile. Thanks @KyrieIrving for making @Mooks_22 night great. pic.twitter.com/2tAHTqLDvY — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) February 15, 2018

