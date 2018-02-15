Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Thursday, February 15 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-15 05:55:52 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 6:26 AM EST2018-02-15 11:26:54 GMT
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period, and defending gold medalist Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 in an early Olympic showdown between the dominant...More >>
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period, and defending gold medalist Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 in an early Olympic showdown between the dominant powers in women's hockey.More >>
Thursday, February 15 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-02-15 05:26:10 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-02-15 06:25:56 GMT
Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua jokes that he has two immediate goals when he competes in his first Olympic event on Friday _ don't hit a tree and finish before they turn the lights off.More >>
Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua jokes that he has two immediate goals when he competes in his first Olympic event on Friday _ don't hit a tree and finish before they turn the lights off.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.
Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that host Patrick Connor has been fired.
On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM, Connor called Kim "fine as hell" along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said "the countdown is on" until Kim's 18th birthday.
Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments "inappropriate."
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but "crybabies" will not dictate its actions.
Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women's Halfpipe Tuesday at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-02-14 14:15:26 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 6:06 AM EST2018-02-15 11:06:45 GMT
Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a...More >>
Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW.More >>
Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:37 PM EST2018-02-14 23:37:51 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 6:06 AM EST2018-02-15 11:06:36 GMT
A spokesman for Scott Baio says the actor denies "each and every one" of the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him by two of his former co-stars on the TV show "Charles in Charge.".More >>
A spokesman for Scott Baio says the actor denies "each and every one" of the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him by two of his former co-stars on the TV show "Charles in Charge.".More >>
Thursday, February 15 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-15 05:55:52 GMT
Thursday, February 15 2018 6:26 AM EST2018-02-15 11:26:54 GMT
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period, and defending gold medalist Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 in an early Olympic showdown between the dominant...More >>
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period, and defending gold medalist Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 in an early Olympic showdown between the dominant powers in women's hockey.More >>