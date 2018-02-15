LIVE: Authorities update media on Parkland, Florida school shooting

Emergency crews were called to Carbide Industries, in the 4400 block of Bells Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Emergency crews were called to Carbide Industries, in the 4400 block of Bells Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: Authorities are holding a news conference to update media on the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead and wounded others.More >>
LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: Authorities are holding a news conference to update media on the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead and wounded others.More >>
The initiative, referred to as NBA 2 Louisville, is a group focused on making sure the city is ready should an opportunity to get a team arise.More >>
The initiative, referred to as NBA 2 Louisville, is a group focused on making sure the city is ready should an opportunity to get a team arise.More >>
Team Sunrise was on thin ice when they ventured into Iceland to meet the best 6 and 7-year-old hockey players in Louisville.More >>
Team Sunrise was on thin ice when they ventured into Iceland to meet the best 6 and 7-year-old hockey players in Louisville.More >>
While the forest steals the hearts of many, there's someone out there, stealing back from the forest.More >>
While the forest steals the hearts of many, there's someone out there, stealing back from the forest.More >>