Employee dies following incident at Carbide Industries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An employee is dead following an incident at a business.

Emergency crews were called to Carbide Industries, in the 4400 block of Bells Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of an employee who was possibly electrocuted, according to MetroSafe.

When first responders arrived CPR was in progress. The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

A Carbide Industries spokeswoman issued the following statement about the incident:

"Carbide Industries LLC is sad to report one of its employees was fatally injured this morning in a workplace accident at the Company's Bells Lane facility in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company takes employee safety very seriously, and is working with government authorities to determine the cause of this incident. We ask that the public and media please respect the privacy of all our employees and, most importantly, the privacy of our fallen co-worker's family during this difficult time."

The name of the victim has not been released.

The official cause of death is under investigation.

