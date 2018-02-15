February 15, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 15, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

SCAD

Dr. Esther Kim and her patient Katie Adams discussed SCAD (Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection).

Jewish Hospital, Rudd Heart and Lung Center

Cardiovascular, Cardiothoracic, Thoracic Surgery
201 Abraham Flexner Way
Suite 1200
(502) 588-7600
uoflphysicians.com

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly