WATCH LIVE @ 2 pm: News conference on Parkland, FL school shooti - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2 pm: News conference on Parkland, FL school shooting

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 2 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Department will hold a news conference on yesterday's shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and 14 others wounded. To the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream, click on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly