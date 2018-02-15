Smashing Pumpkins announce Louisville tour stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Smashing Pumpkins on Thursday announced their new tour will make a stop in Louisville.

Billy Corgan and company will hit the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on July 21, six days after the popular Forecastle Festival concludes at Louisville's Waterfront Park.

The Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their 36-city "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour on July 21 in Glendale, Arizona.

Other nearby tour stops include Nashville, Tenn. (July 20), Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 11), Chicago (Aug. 13) and Indianapolis (Aug. 17).

Tickets for the Louisville show are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 23.

