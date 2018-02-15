Hundreds of thousands raised for Florida shooting victims in hours

The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.

The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.

The AR-15: What is it and why is it so popular?

The AR-15: What is it and why is it so popular?

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.

The GoFundMe campaign was started by the Broward Education Fund. (Source: GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe campaign to help victims of the Parkland high school shooting had reached nearly $500,000 by Thursday evening. (Source: GoFundMe)

(RNN) - A national GoFundMe campaign for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has raised over half-a-million dollars in one day.

The campaign, created by the Broward Education Foundation, raised nearly $525,000 of a $700,000 goal by around 8 p.m. Thursday. Donations flooded in from around the country, most between $10-$100.

The campaign's goal started out as $350,000, but was gradually increased to $700,000 by evening.

The education foundation said in the posting that 100 percent of funds, after payment processing charges, would go directly to victims and their families.

“Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting,” it read.

On Wednesday Florida’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, said the state would cover funeral expenses for victims and pay for counseling.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released details on the victims Thursday afternoon.

The victims included students and staff:

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, of Parkland, Florida

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14, of Parkland, Florida

Scott Beigel, 35, of Coral Springs, Florida

Nicholas Dworet, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida

Aaron Feis, 37, of Coral Springs, Florida (football coach of the school)

Jaime Guttenberg, 14, of Parkland, Florida

Christopher Hixon, 49, of Hollywood, Florida (athletic director of the school)

Luke Hoyer, 15, of Parkland, Florida

Cara Loughran, 14, of Coral Springs, Florida

Gina Montalto, 14, of Parkland, Florida

Joaquin Oliver, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida

Alaina Petty, 14, of Parkland, Florida

Meadow Pollack, 18, of Parkland, Florida

Helena Ramsay, 17, of Coral Springs, Florida

Alexander Schachter, 14, of Coral Springs, Florida

Carmen Schentrup, 16, Parkland, Florida

Peter Wang, 15, of Parkland, Florida

Feis was called “one of the greatest people I knew, a phenomenal man,” by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in a briefing on Thursday. He reportedly died shielding students.

Student Colton Haab, who lived through Florida school massacre, says he last saw football coach Aaron Feis "running towards the gunshots as soon as they started to happen" https://t.co/vzakNuLQkq https://t.co/GbywR6jWYM — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 15, 2018

Beigel, a geography teacher, was credited with saving the lives of students as well. “I am alive because of him,” Kelsey Friend, a student, told Good Morning America on Thursday.

A colleague at a nearby school called Hixon "probably the nicest guy I have ever met.”

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He doe so much,” said Dan Jacob, the athletic director at Coral Springs High School.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.