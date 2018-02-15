Threatening note discovered at Bullitt Central High, student arrested

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student at Bullitt Central High School has been arrested after police said he sent a threatening note to the school.

The note was found on Thursday while a School Resource Officer was in the building, according to Shepherdsville Police. The school was placed on soft lockdown while investigators worked to find the source of the note. Additional officers also responded to the school as a precaution, police said.

Students were able to be dismissed at their regularly scheduled time as the investigation continued.

Police said Thursday afternoon that the suspect in custody is an 18-year-old male student at Bullitt Central. He is set to undergo a mental health evaluation and is expected to face criminal charges, according to police.

The investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division at SPD.

