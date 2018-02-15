Cincinnati man arrested, accused of raping child

A Cincinnati man has been arrested and accused of raping a child, according to authorities in Kentucky.

Nicholas White, 29, has also been accused of seeking sex with a minor online.

He's been charged with first-degree rape with a minor under the age of 13 and gross sexual imposition in Ohio. In Frankly County, Ky., he was indicted on three counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sex.

During an investigation by Kentucky's Attorney General, White allegedly disclosed he was engaging in sex with at least one child. Ohio investigators were contacted by authorities in Kentucky when it was determined White was likely in Ohio with access to children.

White is detained in the Hamilton County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

“I applaud the efforts of our cyber investigators, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Cheviot, and Cincinnati Police departments for working together to rescue these children and deliver justice to someone who is accused of actively sexually abusing a child,” said Kentucky AG Andy Beshear. “In working with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, we are helping to ensure children in Kentucky, Ohio and neighboring states are better protected from sexual predators who prey on innocent children.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.