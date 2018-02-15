Owensboro bank surprises customers on Random Acts of Kindness Day

The employees hope their acts of kindness to strangers will motivate others (WFIE)

Thursday was national Random Acts of Kindness Day. One bank in Owensboro made sure the community felt the kindness all week.

Members of Independence Bank surprised dozens of customers in the drive-thru with a gift card. While some drivers were hesitant, many were thankful.

"I was really excited. I was shocked," said gift card recipient Shannon Cain. "With all the stuff that's been happening in the news that we've been seeing, it's nice to know that we live in a community where there's still kindness."

The employees hope their acts of kindness to strangers will motivate others.

"We get a lot of good feedback, and I think that's one of the main reasons we do it," said employee Justin Marks. "Trying to inspire the community to kind of give back and to pay it forward."

And this thankful recipient hopes she can spread the love.

"Just anything to make their day brighter, because you never know what somebody is going through," Shannon said.

