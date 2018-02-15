Portion of East End Tunnels in Jefferson Co. closing temporarily for repairs

The repairs will happen around the 37.0 mile marker. (Source: KYTC)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A portion of the East End Tunnels in Jefferson County will be closed for several weeks for repairs.

Beginning Monday February 19, crews will start work replacing pipes damaged in early January, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. KYTC said the pipes burst when the area saw frigid temperatures at the start of the year.

The left lane of the Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed in the East End Tunnel (mile marker 37.0) from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, according to KYTC. The repairs are expected to take three weeks to complete, weather pending.

